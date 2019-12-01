Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov Added To UFC 246

Spread the word!













A great flyweight bout has been added to the upcoming UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) card. The show goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18.

Both Tim Elliott and Askar Askarov have confirmed on their respective social media accounts that they will fight each other on the card, which is headlined by a welterweight bout between the returning Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Elliott has dropped three of his last five. In his last outing, he was bested by Deiveson Figueiredo via first-round submission by way of a guillotine choke at UFC Tampa this past October. He’ll take on Askarov, who is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. His promotional debut took place against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City in September, however, the fight ended in a draw.

Now, he’ll attempt to pick up his first UFC win against Elliott on one of the biggest cards of the year. Check out the updated UFC 246 lineup below.

UFC 246 Card:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

