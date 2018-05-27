Till Meets Thompson’s Terms, UFC Liverpool Main Event A Go

The UFC Liverpool main event is still on.

After hometown favorite Darren Till missed weight by 3.5 pounds yesterday for his headlining bout against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at today’s (Sun., May 27, 2018) UFC Liverpool from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Thompson’s camp laid forth several terms they required Till to meet for the fight to move forward.

The main tenets were that Till had to weigh in at no more than 188 pounds on fight day and hand over 30 percent of his purse.

He was unsure if he would be able to meet those terms in a healthy fashion, but earlier today Till did just that by weighing in at 187.3 during a second weigh-in which Thompson’s team was allowed to watch firsthand. Ariel Helwani tweeted a photo a source sent him of the scale confirming Till made the second weight:

Media wasn’t allowed in the room when Darren Till weighed in, however, here’s a pic of the scale provided to me by a source who was in the room. As you can see, 187.3 pounds. Crisis averted. pic.twitter.com/c1mkXoncWw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2018

For what it’s worth, Till was given an extra hour to check in for the weigh-ins yesterday due to a family emergency that may have affected his cut.

However, he’s known as one of if not the biggest welterweights in the UFC, and it is his second time missing weight, although this one was obviously much more high-profile due to the fact he’s headlining a high-profile main event in the UFC’s first voyage to Liverpool.

Thompson weighed 185.2 pounds at 12:30 p.m. local time.