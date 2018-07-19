Till Calls Out Woodley Amid News Covington May Be Stripped

According to rising welterweight contender Darren Till, interim champion Colby Covington is “out” of the rumored unification bout with Tyron Woodley later this year.

Although the UFC has not yet officially announced a Woodley Covington unification fight, it was thought the anticipated welterweight fight would take place later this year.

Till did not go into detail as to why he believes Covington is supposedly “out” of the proposed fight, but he did tell MMA Fighting today that he was offered the fight and Woodley turned it down:

“I don’t know what’s happening with Colby, whether he’s injured or not, but I’ve been offered Tyron Woodley and he turned the fight down.”

Till also implored Woodley to take the fight against him in the meantime:

Accept the fight mate @TWooodley — Darren Till (@darrentill2) July 19, 2018

Woodley replied that the UFC had not offered him that bout:

What fight? Ain’t nobody offer me ****. Thought Qweefington was getting smashed next. Y’all challenger need to coordinate y’all *** whipping better! https://t.co/iRAuRm84uf — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 19, 2018

Overall, the champ found the situation to be amusing, to say the least.

Bahahahhahaha this is a **** show. https://t.co/CeevIB2I7n — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) July 19, 2018

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani has reported that the UFC is considering stripping Covington of the interim welterweight title in favor of booking the Woodley Till fight.

If in fact there is truth to these rumors you can expect the UFC to officially announce something in the coming days.