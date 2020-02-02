Thomas Almeida Targeting Return At UFC 250

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight Thomas Almeida is looking to finally return to the Octagon this year.

Almeida hasn’t competed since a TKO defeat to Rob Font back in January 2018. It has now been over two years and counting for the Brazilian who was previously expected to return at UFC 235 last March only to pull out due to vision problems.

But seemingly in good health now, “Thominhas” hopes to compete in his native Sao Paulo when the promotion heads there for UFC 250 on May 9.

“I’m looking for a fight for now,” Almeida told Brazilian publication Combate (via BJ Penn). “I would love to make this return here in Sao Paulo.

“There is still a legal period for me to make the final adjustments, choose the opponent and even direct the camp. I am 100 percent recovered and ready to start all over again.”

Almeida has suffered some poor results in his last few outings, having lost three of his last four. He was previously an unbeaten and exciting prospect who went 16-0, winning performance bonuses in his first four UFC fights.

However, he would go on to suffer a knockout loss to former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt which started his recent run of results.

With plenty of time off, maybe we can expect to see a return to the old Almeida in 2020?

