Jasmine Jasudavicius Reveals What Was Really in Her Mouth During UFC Winnipeg Fight

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jasmine Jasudavicius Reveals What Was Really in Her Mouth During UFC Winnipeg Fight

Jasmine Jasudavicius has addressed the rumor that she fought with a nicotine pouch in her mouth at UFC Winnipeg, saying the item fans spotted was chewing gum, not a Zyn. The Canadian flyweight made the point clearly after video from her fight with Karine Silva circulated online and led to debate across MMA social media.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Laughs Off Zyn Rumor After Win Over Karine Silva

The moment came during Jasudavicius’ April 18 bout against Silva at UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg, where cameras appeared to show a white object in her mouth between rounds. After removing her mouthguard, she could be seen shifting it under her lower lip before putting the mouthguard back in, which is what triggered the nicotine-pouch chatter in the first place.

“It’s so funny because I’m one of the only people in the gym who doesn’t use those nicotine pouches. I train with gum, and I was warming up with gum… I’ve fought with gum in the past, but I forgot to spit it out before the walkout, and it was still in my mouth. It’s better than a toothpick… If I choke on it, then I’m the one to blame.”

Jasudavicius laughed off the claim when she explained what happened. In her version, she had been warming up with gum, forgot to spit it out before the walkout, and only realized later that it was still there. She said she has fought with gum before, called it “better than a toothpick,” and added that if she ever choked on it, that would be on her. She also said she is one of the few people in her gym who does not use nicotine pouches, which made the reaction even funnier to her.

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WINNIPEG, MANITOBA – APRIL 18: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after a victory against Karine Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre on April 18, 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

There was real context behind why people reacted so fast. Under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, foreign substances on the hair or body are barred, and the rule set is also used to police equipment and safety issues during competition. Reports around the incident noted that any foreign object in the mouth during a fight can be treated as a rules issue, which is why the clip drew attention beyond the usual fight-night chatter.

The comparison many fans reached for was Benson Henderson, who became known for fighting with a toothpick in his mouth earlier in his career. That history gave the Jasudavicius clip an instant second life online, especially because the footage surfaced after a high-profile win in front of a home crowd.

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As for the fight itself, Jasudavicius beat Silva by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring it 29-28. UFC Stats lists her with three takedowns to Silva’s none, and the win moved her record to 15-4 while stopping the slide from her previous loss to Manon Fiorot.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after her flyweight fight against Fatima Kline during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

At least now the answer is straightforward. Jasmine Jasudavicius did not fight Karine Silva with a nicotine pouch in her mouth at UFC Winnipeg. By her account, it was gum the whole time.

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Jasmine Jasudavicius
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 01: Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after a victory against Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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