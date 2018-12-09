Thiago Santos vs. Jimi Manuwa Full Fight Video Highlights

Complimenting an awesome destruction of Brian Ortega by Max Holloway, light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa threw down in a short-but-sweet war on the main card of last night’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The heavy hitters came out blazing from the opening bell. Each man threw the huge shots they’ve become known for, and the fight was never going to last long as a result.

It did not, as Santos announced his presence at 205 pounds with this monster KO of Manuwa:

What a fantastic fight at UFC231 between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos.



Both men went all out throwing bombs but it's the Brazilian who came out on top with this vicious knockout. 😴 #UFC231 #MMA pic.twitter.com/aqMY64r2h4 — Under The Floodlights (@UTF_Sport) December 9, 2018

Here’s another slo-motion angle of the knockout: