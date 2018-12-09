Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega Full Fight Video Highlights

Perhaps one of the best performances we’ve ever seen in the UFC featherweight division happened when Max Holloway broke down Brian Ortega in the main event of last night’s (Sat., December 8, 2018) UFC 231 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The volume of Holloway’s striking was simply too much for the previously unbeaten Ortega. ‘Blessed’ used an absolutely precise arsenal of combinations to batter the zombie-like Ortega for the better part of four rounds. True, the Gracie jiu-jitsu expert had his moments in the third round, nailing Holloway with some huge strikes.

To his credit, the champion showed the heart of just that and more. He fought through the adversity and poured on an onslaught that swole Ortega’s eye to the point of the doctor stopping the fight. With the win, “Blessed” tied Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Georges St-Pierre for the second-longest winning streak in UFC history.

Watch the highlights of his insane stoppage of a supremely game challenger below: