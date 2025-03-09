Jalin Turner confirms retirement from fighting after UFC 313 loss to Ignacio Bahamondes

Stalwart lightweight contender, Jalin Turner has confirmed his shocking retirement from mixed martial arts overnight following a second consecutive loss in his first round submission defeat to Chilean contender, Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313.

Turner, who entered last night’s pairing with the surging Bahamondes as the number thirteen ranked contender, had been sidelined since he featured on the preliminary card of UFC 300 back in April of last year.

And on that occasion, attempting to secure a first round walkoff knockout win over fan-favorite, Renato Moicano, Turner would eventually be stopped himself with a second round finish.

However, off the back of his first round triangle choke submission loss to top-15 hopeful, Bahamondes, California native, Turner confirmed his sudden retirement from mixed martial arts — claiming he had been stewing on the decision since his feature at UFC 300.

Jalin Turner confirms decision to retire after UFC 313 defeat

And speaking with Sportsnet reporter, Aaron Bronsteter following his loss backstage at UFC 313, Turner confirmed his decision to retire from competition with immediate effect.

“I was already entertaining the thought, you know,” Jalin Turner explained. “Retiring after UFC 300 took a little bit of time off, you know kept training. Trying to get my mind right. Just focus on like my mental health.

An emotional Jalin Turner discusses his decision to retire from the sport following his loss at UFC 313 pic.twitter.com/mOyx4aJiZ1 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 9, 2025

I’ve been doing it for 12 years,” Jalin Turner explained. “And , you know, you either gotta be all-in or not and you know even being in there now wasn’t fully all-in. I thought I would be and you know the decision to stay or not was honestly based on this fight for me. You know, I thought I would get the nod get the win, you know, I watched him.”

During his lengthy Octagon tenure, Turner has turned in notable victories over the likes of King Green, Joshua Culibao, Jamie Mullarkey, and Brad Riddell to name a few.