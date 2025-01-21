Theo Von Blames Logan and Jake Paul for Embarrassing Chair Gaffe at Trump’s Inauguration

ByCraig Pekios
Theo Von thinks there’s a time and place for playing games, at a presidential inauguration isn’t one of them.

The popular comedian was one of many celebrities on hand to see Donald Trump sworn into office for the second time on Monday. Unfortunately, Von was the subject of one of the event’s more embarrassing moments. While taking in the festivities, Von’s chair broke, sending him crashing to the floor.

What looked like a simple accident at first may have actually been shenanigans on the part of YouTube stars Logan and Jake Paul who were sitting behind Von when his chair gave out.

Responding to the above post, Von claimed that the Paul brothers had fiddled with the chair, causing it to give at the worst possible time.

image 54

“Wasn’t an accident,” Von wrote. “Paul kids thought it was [funny] to mess with the chair. There’s a time and a place, ya know. L.”

Good thing they didn’t try messing with Conor McGregor’s seat on the bus.

Theo Von thrilled to attend trump inauguration

Despite suffering a little humiliation, Von was thrilled to be part of Monday’s event in Washington D.C.

image 55

“Got a chance to go to the presidential inauguration today and I just can’t believe that I got to be at that,” he wrote on X. “Some countries don’t even let you vote. Just felt really lucky to see that.”

Learn more about all the big names that attended Donald Trump’s inauguration day right here.

