WWE icon The Undertaker reveals talks for potential UFC move in the past: ‘I would’ve tested those waters’

Professional wrestling icon, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) revealed this week that he was amused at prior links to a stunning move from the ring to the Octagon in the form of a potential move to the UFC during the initial years of the North American promotion — claiming he considered “testing waters” in combat sports.

Undertaker, a now-retired professional wrestling star during his lengthy and decorated tenure with the WWE (World Wrestling most recently held a full-time position with the TKO-led organization back in 2020, before claiming he was “officially retired” that same year.

WWE star The Undertaker reveals prior plans to make UFC move

Making sporadic appearances in the time since as part of a legends contract, Undertaker was infamously spotted at the blockbuster UFC 121 event years ago, confronting former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar following his knockout loss to Alistair Overeem — offering him a chance to end his legendary Wrestlemania unbeaten streak.

And while spotted Octagon-side at numerous events, Undertaker boldly claimed this week that he believes he may have developed his stand up ability to a competitive level to compete competitively in combat sports, before revealing he weighed up a tenure in the Octagon.

Honestly, this is what a lot of people don’t know. UFC is coming up big at this point. They’re growing. If I had an amateur wrestling background. There is a good chance I would have tested those waters,” Undertaker told during an appearance on the Busted Open Podcast.

“I felt like I would have been able to get my stand up on point,” Undertaker explained. I have no idea, I might get my ass smashed. At this time, you have to understand the immense pressure that I’m under. I have a family. If I had an amateur background, a base, something to base my whole thing off of, I probably would have tested those waters.”