Professional wrestling icon, The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has asked WBC and The Ring heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury to use his famous phrase “rest in peace” should he knockout former heavyweight titleholder, Deontay Wilder ahead of their trilogy championship match tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Headlining an event at the T-Mobile Arena — Fury looks to defend both his WBC and The Ring titles against challenger, Wilder in a third matchup between the two. From two prior matchups, the pair fought to a split draw back in 2018, before Fury managed to stop Wilder with a one-sided seventh round knockout in their rematch in February of last year.



Fury was widely expected to challenge former heavyweight champion, recent feature, Anthony Joshua off the back of his rematch with Wilder, however, the bout was shelved after an arbitration vetoed the long-awaited bout, in favor of a third matchup between the Manchester favorite and Wilder.



Posting a video aimed at Fury, The Undertaker urged the defending champion to carry out a task for him should he knock Wilder out.

“You smash this guy (Deontay Wilder), and when you’re looking over him, look down at him, just for me, and say, Rest. In. Peace.” The Undertaker said.



In response, Fury, donning a hat often worn by the WWE professional wrestling during his ring walks, confirmed he would carry out the request.



“This one’s for The Undertaker, I’m here today in your hat, sir,” Tyson Fury said in response. “I’m gonna smash him (Deontary Wilder) And I’m gonna say, Rest. In. Peace.“



Greatness recognises greatness 🐐@Tyson_Fury is once again taking inspiration from The Phenom ahead of #FuryWilder3 ⚱️@undertaker even has a message for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/DNXL8ScLUB — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 8, 2021

Boasting a 30-0-1 professional record, Fury has bested the likes of Wilder, Tom Schwarz, Wladimir Klitschko, and twice, Derek Chisora.



42-1-1 as a professional, Wilder, who has managed to take a whopping 41 knockouts over the course of his career, suffered his sole professional defeat against Fury, and has stopped the likes of Bermane Stiverne (x2), Chris Arreola, Dominic Breazeale, as well as Luis Ortiz (x2).