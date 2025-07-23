‘The Odds Can’t Fight For Him’ Terence Crawford Isn’t Bothered By Underdog Status Against Canelo

Terence Crawford is an underdog heading into a boxing bout for the first time in over a decade but he remains unphased by the current betting odds. Crawford will embark on an ambitious effort in his next outing by jumping up multiple weight classes with the aim of unseating undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez from his throne. this cross divisional super fight is set to transpire on September 13th from Las Vegas, Nevada.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the 41-0 professional boxer touched on his mindset amid the lengthy period of not being a betting underdog but now finding himself underrated by oddsmakers here. You would have to look back to 2013 when Crawford prepared to fight Breidis Prescott to see the previous time that he has been the betting underdog in the eyes of oddsmakers.

‘Bud’ was fairly succinct when touching upon his thoughts on this matter when Terence Crawford said,

“It definitely don’t matter. The odds can’t fight for him… It is what it is.”

Terence Crawford touches on why people see him as the underdog vs. canelo

One of the obvious reasons that Terence Crawford finds himself in this unfamiliar position is because of the size discrepancies between the two. Canelo Alvarez has held championship gold as high as 175 pounds and while he is defending the multitude of straps that he holds at 168 pounds, Alvarez still looms larger with his physique than Crawford who is coming up from 154 pounds for this prizefight.

Crawford has collected world championship accolades at weights as low as 135 pounds while the lowest weight limit Canelo has ever won a professional world title in was 154 pounds which, as mentioned, Crawford is coming up from right now. When touching upon the inherent biological difference between the two pugilists and how that could inform the way the story of this fight unfurls, Terence Crawford stated [via TMZ Sports],

“He’s the bigger man. I expect him to box a little bit, but I also expect him to try to walk me down and be the bigger man.”

“Both of us got a lot to lose, but a lot to gain. It’s gonna be a hell of a fight.”