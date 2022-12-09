‘The Liver King’ smells “Like Dog Sh*t” according to UFC veteran Al Iaquinta

‘The Liver King’ Brian Johnson has taken heat recently, but maybe none more scorching than the words from UFC fighter Al Iaquinta.

‘The Liver King’ is a buff muscle man who claimed he’s built his body eating just meats such as liver. Recently, he admitted to Performance Enhancing Drug usage, spending upwards of $10,000 a month on steroids.

The US-born UFc fighter and real estate agent Al Iaquinta commented on the situation on Twitter and said:

“If you thought liver king was natty you’re shot BUT a fun fact you may not know is that I sat behind him UFC 280 weigh ins and he smelled like absolute dog shit… guy must not have showered all year, absolute nerd.”

Joe Rogan comments on ‘The Liver King’

Al Iaquinta is not the only UFC personality to make comments on ‘The Liver King’ Brian Johnson. Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan discussed the situation on his podcast. Rogan spoke with PED expert Derek from More Plates More Dates. Derek explained:

“Most people could see through it but at the same time, a lot of big names reached out to me when the video came out and they were like, ‘I didn’t think he was natural but this guy literally right to my face would say blatantly I am natural.’ He was lying through his teeth seemingly.”

Joe Rogan added:

“I wasn’t surprised at all. It completely makes sense but that’s exactly what I expected. There’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s, that jacked, I mean he’s preposterously jacked.”

See the full video below: