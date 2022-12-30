Cris Cyborg unsure on potential UFC return, open to Amanda Nunes rematch: ‘Let’s see what happens’

Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg maintains she is unsure of a potential return to the Dana White-led organization amid their frosty relationship, however, would have to weigh up a potential comeback if a rematch with compatriot, Amanda Nunes surfaced.

Cyborg, the current undisputed Bellator MMA featherweight champion, last featured in the main event of Bellator 279 back in April of this year in Hawaii, defeating two-time foe, Arlene Blencowe in a unanimous decision triumph.

The outing marked Cyborg’s final contracted bout under the banner of the Scott Coker-led promotion, before the Brazilian took a pair of boxing matches before the close of this year.

During her time under the UFC banner, Cyborg, a former Invicta FC, and Strikeforce featherweight gold holder to boot, managed to amass a 5-1 promotional record – including victories in three championship bouts.

Matching with then-bantamweight best, Nunes back in 2018, Cyborg saw her stunning 13-year undefeated run come to a crashing halt courtesy of a first round knockout, with the former minting herself as a two-weight champion with a 51-second finish.

Cris Cyborg admits she may miss out on a second fight with compatriot, Amanda Nunes

In the time since, Cyborg has been linked with a potential return to the UFC in pursuit of avenging her loss to Nunes, however, admitted her frosty relationship with the promotion and White would force her to consider a return.

“I don’t feel like I wanna go back to the UFC, because I don’t have the best relationship over there,” Cris Cyborg told Middleeasy during an interview. “I think the pay for the fighters is very different. Some fighters, they’re happy there, but for me, it was a really known good, great thing for my brand. I don’t know, I still feel like I’m really happy where I’m at now.”

“I would lose out on the rematch (with Amanda Nunes), but then the opportunity supposed to happen in the rematch they (the UFC) didn’t give me,” Cris Cyborg explained. “Even (Nunes), she said I have to wait two years. Maybe if this fight happens in the future, I’m gonna be there fighting and it can happen. I always leave in God’s hands and if it happens, I’m gonna be ready for sure. I’ll improve my game and learning and they’re gonna be great fight. So, let’s see what’s gonna happen in the future.”