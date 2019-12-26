The Korean Zombie Unhappy With Latest UFC Rankings Update

Spread the word!













The latest UFC rankings update is in, and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung is not happy with his progress.

Jung, who comes off a big first-round TKO win over Frankie Edgar in the UFC Busan main event, took to social media to voice his displeasure. In the new update, Jung moved up two spots to take the No. 4-ranked position in the 145-pound weight class. He sits only behind Zabit Magomedsharipov, Brian Ortega, and Max Holloway.

Here’s what Jung had to say on the matter.

“One gained victory over an 11th ranker, and another hadn’t fought in 13 months. This ain’t a voting system for popularity I’m number 2.”

The UFC’s ranking system has long been criticized for who and how the voting is done. Originally, Jung was to face Ortega in the UFC Busan main event before Ortega was forced to pull from the card with an injury. It’s hard to think that Jung wouldn’t have been ranked even higher had he gotten a win over Ortega, who is currently the No. 2-ranked featherweight in the world as of this writing.

What do you think about Jung’s displeasure with his new spot in the UFC featherweight rankings? Do you agree with his concerns?