Top featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung AKA ‘The Korean Zombie’ has addressed his loss to Brian Ortega in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event for the first time.

‘The Korean Zombie’ was a considerable favourite heading into his fight against ‘T-City’ who had taken almost two years off since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

On the night things were much different than anticipated. Ortega looked vastly improved from the last time we saw him in action. He was patient with his striking offence and well versed in the art of defence. Ortega mixed in his boxing with a wrestling threat to keep ‘TKZ’ guessing in each of the five rounds.

Ortega scored two knockdowns and enjoyed several highlight moments in the fight. He was unable to find the finish, but it was clear he had won even before the judges rendered their unanimous decision.

‘The Korean Zombie’ looked a far cry from what MMA fans have come to expect. He was somewhat shot shy. Often in range but unable to pull the trigger and when he did unable to find the target a lot of the time.

After the fight Jung took to social media to express his thoughts about the fight, he wrote.

“I don’t remember round 3,4,5 I don’t remember, but it’s so amazing to see you fighting.. haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game.. the opponent was too high, south I was supposed to attract my opponent when I was in the middle of the day.. but I’m just a fool who hit such a elbow. Ortega did so well.. and it’s just that I’m so ashamed of myself right now. Thank you for your support though. Sorry.” (Translated from Korean)

Who do you think ‘The Korean Zombie’ should fight next?