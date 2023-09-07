‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung is admittedly weighing-up a potential future foray in the squared circle, despite retiring from mixed martial arts competition just last month, due to his admitted lack of a ability to survive through adversity in recent fights.

Zombie, a two-time featherweight championship challenger under the banner of the UFC, most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Singapore back in August against former division champion, Max Holloway – suffering a thunderous second round walk-off KO loss to the Hawaiian striker.

Following the bout, the veteran South Korean favorite placed his gloves on the Octagon canvas and made a heartfelt retirement announcement, calling time on his storied and heralded professional mixed martial arts career.

Admitting his worry regarding his ability to take clean strikes in recent combat sports outings, Zombie revealed that an apparent diminishing in his chin played a considerable factor in his decision to walk away from mixed martial arts.

The Korean Zombie weighs up potential move to boxing after UFC exit

However, less than a month removed from said retirement, the 36-year-old has claimed that a potential move to boxing in the future would be something for him to consider – even piquing his interest.

“My heart and every part of my body says I could totally go fight again,” The Korean Zombie told MMA Fighting. “But, I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that as far as MMA goes, I’ll probably not be able to fight again. I think it’s time for me to acknowledge that.”

“If I get the opportunity, maybe boxing,” The Korean Zombie explained. “You know, a lot of MMA fighters try out boxing, right? So, why not me? Boxing would be fun for me, so, yeah.”

Would you like to see The Korean Zombie make a boxing outing?