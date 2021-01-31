Nate Diaz joined millions of other UFC fans to watch Dustin Poirier thrash Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Now, the Stockton, Calif fans’ favorite, is looking forward to the encounter with the brawler from Lafayette, LA. Fans following the action, Betway88 Sports will be in for a treat in 2021 with exciting brawls lined up. The two have been speaking about their interest in battling each other.

Poirier confirmed that a fight against Diaz is something that interests him a lot, and mutual interest was confirmed as Diaz replied to Poirier’s sentiments via social media. The retirement of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov blew UFC’s lightweight division-wide open in 2021. This fight presents an ideal time for a new matchup full of chartbuster pay-per-view capability.

UFC betting fans on Betway88 would have been treated to a showdown between the two at the UFC 230 in 2018. However, the brawl did not happen as Poirier sustained an injury forcing him to withdraw from the event, and the fight was never booked again.

After his fight in Abu Dhabi, Poirier told reporters at a post-fight press conference that he has always wanted to thrash Nathan Diaz. He further claimed that Diaz talks too much on social media. But, Diaz responded on his official Twitter in a message that seemed to be directed at his nemesis, Poirier. He claimed that he was training to take him down.

The UFC president had suggested that Poirier would take on Michael Chandler in the next fight. But, Poirier dismissed the suggestion of a possible match up with Chandler, claiming that it made no sense in his mind. He reiterated that despite having massive respect for Chandler, he questioned his merit to fight in about with the belt on the line.

Poirier claimed that he had battled the toughest guys in around 28 UFC fights in his quest to win gold, and a battle against someone who had won against someone he had already beaten did not interest him. He even claimed that he’d rather go and sell hot sauce instead.

The 32-year-old Poirier claimed that he is interested in a trilogy fight with McGregor because each man has one knockout win and one knockout loss. Diaz, 35, rose to fame in 2016 through his rivalry with McGregor. He is famed as the first fighter to beat McGregor in the UFC. However, McGregor won a close decision in their rematch. This makes room for an interesting Diaz-McGregor trilogy fight.

With the retirement of Nurmagomedov, Poirier is the consensus top lightweight in MMA. Therefore, suppose the UFC is looking for someone to crown a new champion as soon as possible, then Poirier must be booked in that fight. The big question is- why is the UFC in a hurry to crown a champion?

Poirier Vs. Diaz is one of the non-title fights not involving McGregor that UFC could book that would attract massive numbers. It would also be interesting for Betway punters as they predict the outcome. The two are big names in the sport, and there is some personal heat. Their connection to McGregor would help promote the brawl further.

Furthermore, the fight would be stylistically fireworks. It has the potential of being very entertaining, and both fighters are yearning for it. There has never been a better moment for Diaz vs. Poirier!