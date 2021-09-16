The first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event was held in Denver, Colorado on November 23, 1993. This began a whole new era of Mixed Martial Arts, otherwise known as It is also “ultimate fighting” or “no holds barred fighting”. The sport has a rich history which began in early ancient China as a combat sport known as “Lei Tai” more than 2000 years ago.

Although the present-day version is a mix between this, and the vale tudo events in Brazil, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the Japanese professional wrestling circuit. The rules were originally based on kickboxing rules and then modified. They got rid of rounds and fighters could still be stood up by a referee, also ground action was allowed. The use of cages was also allowed.

Victory in any MMA match is usually decided by the judges, and this is decided after a specific amount of time has passed. That is neither fighter has managed to find a stoppage by submission or knockout.

If you are one of the millions who enjoy watching the fights as well as placing a bet on MMA fighting, then be sure to check our list of 10 must-see fights in 2021.

Top 10 MMA Fights To Watch Before The End Of 2021

There are those matches that you can watch from the previous history, and then there are those that you can anticipate watching from September onwards. If you’re looking for some of the most historical games, the Tapology website, which is the official site for MMA, has an entire list for you based on the ranking of viewers. However, for those looking forward to some action from September 2021 onwards, the list below may just appeal to you:

18 Sep – UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

22 Sep – Dana White‘s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 4, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

25 Sep – UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

29 Sep – Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 5, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

2 Oct – UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

6 Oct – Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 6, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

9 Oct – UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

20 Oct – Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 7, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

30 Oct – UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

6 Nov – UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Will you be tuning to all of these upcoming UFC events?