Thad Jean Beats Logan Storley in Entertaing Clash to Win Middleweight Title – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Thad Jean scored the biggest win of his career, defeating Logan Storley to win the PFL World Tournament middleweight championship on Friday night in Atlantic City.

After stuffing an early takedown attempt from Storley in the first, Jean put it on the former interim Bellator titleholder during the second stanza, landing a nasty front kick followed by a brutal knee that split Storley’s guard and nearly caved in his nose.

With Storley hurt, Jean turned up the heat in an attempt to end things in the waning seconds of the second. But to Storley’s credit, he survived the barrage and made it back to his corner.

Storely fared much better in the third and fourth rounds, controlling the Smart Cage and putting Jean on his back foot as he started to slow down. That trend continued in the fifth, though Storley still couldn’t put Jean on the mat for very long.

With 30 seconds left on the clock, Jean and Storley left everything inside the cage, but it wasn’t enough for either man to muster a knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards for the final time.

Official Result: Thad Jean def. Logan Storley via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

