Logan Storley Lands Dominant Unanimous Decision Victory Over Joseph Luciano – PFL 1 Highlights

Logan Storley dominated late-notice replacement opponent Joseph Luciano at the PFL World Tournament event in Orlando on Thursday night.

It didn’t take Storley to secure his first takedown, practically taking off from across the Smart Cage and securing a single-leg. The former Bellator champion quickly took his opponent’s back near the fence and started peppering Luciano with some strikes.

Storley maintained control throughout the remainder of the first and picked up right where he left off in the second stanza, immediately muscling Luciano down to the ground in the center of the cage. Luciano was never able to fight his way up.

As you can probably guess, the trend continued in the third with Storley putting Luciano on the mat almost immediately and keeping him there for the entirety of the round.

Official Result: Logan Storley def. Joseph Luciano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

With the win, Storley moves on to the semi-final of the welterweight world tournament. Next, he’ll face Masayuki Kikuiri, who forced Giannis Bachar to quit on his stool earlier in the night.

check out highlights from Joseph Luciano vs. Logan Storley at PFL 1:

