Terence Crawford Showed that Size Does Not Matter: “We proved it’s not the case,” with Canelo Win

Terence Crawford has said that he proved the bigger man doesn’t always win courtesy of his triumph over Canelo Alvarez.

On Saturday night, Terence Crawford put forward arguably the best performance of his career as he defeated Canelo Alvarez in a really fun superfight in Las Vegas. While it was close in some rounds, Crawford was able to grind out the kind of win that will forever establish him as one of the all-time greats of his generation.

Of course, one of the big worries that fans had about Terence Crawford in this fight was his size. He was coming up three weight classes in order to face Canelo who, given that he was the bigger man, was predicted by many to pick up the win.

In an interview after the fight, Terence Crawford spoke about this theory and made it clear that he was able to really prove a point at Allegiant Stadium.

Terence Crawford discusses size

“There was this prevailing thought that the bigger man always beats the smaller man. Everybody just listening to everybody, copy-pasting that narrative without doing the research. But look at history: smaller men have moved up and beaten bigger men. I’ve heard this so much—who came up with that? We proved it’s not the case.”

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what Crawford does next in his combat sports career. Some have suggested that he should ride off into the sunset, as things aren’t likely to get much better than beating someone like Canelo Alvarez.

Of course, there are other potential opponents out there for him to try and conquer, with one idea being that he throws down with Ilia Topuria in a massive crossover superfight. For now, though, it seems unlikely, especially given the amount of challengers Ilia could face in the UFC.