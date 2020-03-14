Tenshin Nasukawa Set To Compete At RISE World Series 2020

Spread the word!













Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa returns to action on Sunday, April 12, when he takes on Ukraine’s Andrii Mezentsev in the first-round of RISE World Series 2020, in Osaka, Japan. The pair are due to meet in a featherweight bout.

At the moment, the fight is still scheduled to go ahead, but with the sporting world currently in a constant state of flux, due to the coronavirus outbreak, nothing can be taken for granted.

The undefeated Nasukawa captured the RISE World Series -58kg Tournament title in 2019 when he defeated compatriot Shiro via unanimous decision.

The 21-year-old Nasukawa will undoubtedly start as the favorite against Mezentsev, who comes from a Muay Thai background.

Nasukawa’s most recent outing was at RIZIN 20, where he scored an impressive first-round TKO victory over Rui Ebata. The 29-year-old Ebata came into that fight riding an eleven-fight winning streak but was utterly dismantled by the ruthlessly clinical striking of Nasukawa.