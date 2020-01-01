Tenshin Nasukawa Destroys Rui Ebata – RIZIN 20 Highlights

Spread the word!













Tenshin Nasukawa destroyed Rui Ebata during his performance at RIZIN 20 over the past weekend.

The show went down from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Nasukawa took on Ebata in the co-main event of the night, winning via first-round TKO after scoring three knockdowns. It was a masterful striking performance put on bu the 21-year-old Nasukawa. Check out the highlights from his performance here.

Adulterous Tenshin is a whole different beast – breaking Rui Ebata à la Kanna's heart! #RIZIN20 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/CVdvQGGJDO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 31, 2019

Main card

Manel Kape def. Kai Asakura via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:38)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rui Ebata via R1 TKO (three knockdowns, 2:47)

Seo Hee Ham def. Ayaka Hamasaki via split decision

Mikura Asakura def. John Macapa via unanimous decision

Rena def. Lindsey Vanzandt via R3 TKO (corner stoppage, 4:42)

Undercard

Tofiq Musaev def. Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka def. C.B. Dollaway via R1 KO (left hook, 1:55)

Simon Biyong def. Vitaly Shemetov via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:58)

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Shintaro Ishiwatari via split decision

Jake Heun def. Satoshi Ishii via R1 TKO (strikes, 1:12)

Patrick Mix def. Yuki Motoya via R1 submission (guillotine choke, 1:37)

Taiju Shiratori def. Taiga via R2 TKO (doctor stoppage, 3:00)

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Amp the Rocket via unanimous decision

Patricky Pitbull def. Luiz Gustavo via R1 KO (soccer kick, 0:28)

Tofiq Musaev def. Johnny Case via R1 TKO (strikes, 2:45)

What do you think about Nasukawa’s spectacular performance against Ebata?