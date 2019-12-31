RIZIN 20 Results: Manel Kape Stops Kai Asakura

Spread the word!













LowkickMMA will be bringing you RIZIN 20 results lie from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The main event will see Kai Asakura take on Manel Kape for the RIZIN bantamweight championship. The card is stacked with great matchups, including Bellator star Patricky Pitbull who will compete on the undercard in the promotion’s Lightweight Grand Prix Tournament.

Check out our full RIZIN 20 results below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

RIZIN 20 results

Main card

Manel Kape def. Kai Asakura via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:38)

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rui Ebata via R1 TKO (three knockdowns, 2:47)

Seo Hee Ham def. Ayaka Hamasaki via split decision

Mikura Asakura def. John Macapa via unanimous decision

Rena def. Lindsey Vanzandt via R3 TKO (corner stoppage, 4:42)

Undercard

Tofiq Musaev def. Patricky Pitbull via unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka def. C.B. Dollaway via R1 KO (left hook, 1:55)

Simon Biyong def. Vitaly Shemetov via R2 TKO (strikes, 0:58)

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Shintaro Ishiwatari via split decision

Jake Heun def. Satoshi Ishii via R1 TKO (strikes, 1:12)

Patrick Mix def. Yuki Motoya via R1 submission (guillotine choke, 1:37)

Taiju Shiratori def. Taiga via R2 TKO (doctor stoppage, 3:00)

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Amp the Rocket via unanimous decision

Patricky Pitbull def. Luiz Gustavo via R1 KO (soccer kick, 0:28)

Tofiq Musaev def. Johnny Case via R1 TKO (strikes, 2:45)

