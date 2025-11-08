Denise Gomes Grinds Out Dominant Decision Win Over Tecia Pennington – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes - UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Denise Gomes extended her unbeaten streak to four with a dominant showing against Tecia Pennington at UFC Vegas 111.

After controlling much of the action on the feet for the first two rounds, Gomes took things to the mat for much of the third, landing some solid ground strikes.

Pennington eventually fought her way back up, but by then, there was little she could do to mitigate the damage Gomes caused. In the end, it was Gomes who would grind out her sixth career win under the UFC banner and her fourth in a row. Meanwhile, Pennington fell to 2-3 in her last five, and 11-8 overall inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Denise Gomes def. Tecia Pennington via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 111:

