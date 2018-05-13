Tecia Torres Responds To Criticism Of Raquel Pennington’s Cornerman

Raquel Pennington put forth a valiant effort against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of last night’s (May 12, 2018) UFC 224 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her toughness was on full display, but in the end, she simply had little to offer the Brazilian titleholder.

In fact, the fight was so one-sided that prior to the fifth round, Pennington told her corner she had had enough. However, her corner elected not to throw in the towel and Pennington came out for the final frame where she was ultimately finished.

Following the fight, Pennington’s corner has received a tremendous amount of criticism, but UFC strawweight Tecia Torres, Pennington’s longtime partner, said that her and “Rocky” agree with how the corner handled the situation:

“Both us and our coaches agree with the decision made to go into the 5th round,” Torres wrote on Instagram. “We know Raquel more than anyone else and know if we let her give up on herself going into the last round she would have always regretted it. She fought with heart and grit until the end.”

Check out the full post below:

Do you agree with Torres or should Pennington’s corner have stopped the fight?