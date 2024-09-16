Taylor Swift’s Influence Astonishes UFC Athlete After Presidential Election Endorsement Boost

Like it or not, Taylor Swift’s endorsement of current Vice President Kamala Harris could have major implications come election night in the United States.

Last week, ‘Tay-Tay’ made waves on social media when she announced that on November 5, she would be casting her vote for Harris shortly after the VP’s first debate with ex-POTUS Donald Trump was in the books.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift also posted a custom link to the vote.org website and encouraged her 284 million followers to register.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early,” she wrote in a corresponding Instagram story.

According to a report from CBS News, Swift’s endorsement has sparked a “400% or 500% increase” in voter registration with roughly 10,000 people per hour.

‘Action Man’ shocked by the influence of Taylor Swift

Getting wind of the report, middleweight star Chris Curtis was genuinely surprised by the influence that Swift appears to have over her fans.

Huh… well fuck. Lmao, I guess I genuinely underestimated the sheer power of Taylor Swift. Guys, that's actually kind of terrifying https://t.co/Ck6FabMy0d — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 13, 2024

“Huh… well f*ck,” Curtis wrote on X. “Lmao, I guess I genuinely underestimated the sheer power of Taylor Swift. Guys, that’s actually kind of terrifying.”

“I guess I’ve never had idols that influenced me on that level,” Curtis added while responding to fans online. “Like I honestly believe she could mobilize a small military force if she wanted to.”

Has the call to action from the 14-time Grammy Award winner influenced your decision to vote in the 2024 presidential election this fall?