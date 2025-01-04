Report: Taylor Swift Eyes MMA World Title in 2025—No, Not That Taylor Swift

ByTimothy Wheaton
Taylor Swift

In a twist for fight fans and pop culture enthusiasts alike, Taylor Swift, a rising amateur MMA fighter, not the Grammy-winning global superstar, could be on track to contend for a world title in 2025.

Taylor Swift Eyes MMA World Title in 2025

The 21-year-old lightweight competitor from the United Kingdom has quietly built an impressive resume in the amateur MMA scene. With a record of 3-1, Swift capped off a successful 2024 campaign with back-to-back wins, including a decisive stoppage victory at CSAS on November 30.

Standing 6 feet tall, Swift’s rangy frame and aggressive fighting style have drawn attention on the UK regional circuit, with highlight-reel finishes becoming his trademark. Competing at lightweight, he has shown promise as a well-rounded fighter, able to dominate opponents both on the feet and on the ground. Having earned all victories by quick KO or submission.

Swift acknowledges the unique challenges his name brings, joking about the reactions he receives when it’s announced at events. “The worst part of these fights is having my name called out at the start,” he said. “I’m sure I heard half the crowd laugh when the announcer says Taylor Swift.”

While his name may initially draw chuckles, his performances in the cage have made sure his opponents take him seriously. Taylor Swift’s 2025 aspirations reportedly include competing for an amateur championship, potentially even a world title. His social media handle, @taylorswiftmma, has also been gaining traction as he builds a following and momentum in the sport.

Swift is poised to make a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts. For this Taylor Swift, 2025 could very well be his breakout year.

