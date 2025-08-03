Taylor Starling Triumphs Over Shelby Cannon in Thrilling Victory- BKFC 79 Highlights

Taylor Starling scored a big win over Shelby ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon in her 10th promotional appearance at BKFC 79 on Saturday night.

Despite giving up a significant size and reach advantage, it was Cannon who drew first blood, connecting with a booming overhand left that busted Starling’s nose open in the opening round. That punch became a recurring theme throughout the fight — particularly in the fourth round, where Cannon landed it multiple times on the one-time title challenger.

Starling utilized her jab throughout the fight to keep Cannon at a distance, but it did little to prevent ‘Boom Boom’ from bullying her way inside. Still, that didn’t stop ‘Killa Bee’ from unleashing her straight left, busting up Cannon every time she attempted to close in.

Going into the fifth and final round, it was anyone’s fight. Starling attempted to steal the relatively close round with a late flurry, but Cannon fended off the attack, sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Taylor Starling def. Shelby Cannon via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47).

With the win, Starling is now 5-4 under the BKFC banner and could be in line for a rematch with reigning flyweight champion, Christine Ferea.

Check Out Highlights From Taylor Starling vs. Shelby Cannon at BKFC 79:

