Taylor Bull Delivers in Exciting BKB 52 Debut: “Hesitation Causes Problems”

Taylor Bull is back to winning ways in the world of gloveless combat, and he rebounded from some big adversities at BKB 52 to get to that point in the Bare Knuckle Boxing Mighty Trigon.

After suffering a tough loss to BKFC stalwart Joseph Creer in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring in his prior outing, a bout announcement popped up for the Canadian bare knuckle champion with Bull signing to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing. Bull was set to fight Bubba McDaniel, who does have quite a bit of broader experience in multiple combat sports.

McDaniel has fought some tenured combatants in the sport like Zion Tomlinson Sr, former BKFC champion Chris Camozzi, and he also fought eventual UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland in the UFC during his rise through the ranks. During a pre-fight conversation addressing his thoughts on the magnitude of the March 28th matchup, Taylor Bull said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to him as an opponent. Like he’s a seasoned vet, you know. There’s absolutely nothing I’m taking about him lightly. Going to come in, and I don’t really get too fixated on my opponent. Hesitation causes problems. I come in with my game, and I need to just focus on that. What he does is, you know, that’s up to him. I’m going to push my game, bring my pace, and yeah, I mean, I just; me on my A-game, he’s gonna have a hard time.” “I think about that. As a fighter, you think that with everybody. But I’m just super confident. Camp’s been going great. I feel great. Feel healthy. Looking forward to what I hope to be an exciting fight. But you never know [laughs] because you just never know.”

Taylor Bull adds one to the highlight reel in Trigon debut at BKB 52

While he mentioned you never quite know, he did in fact have that exciting fight he envisioned as Taylor Bull would end up dispatching Bubba McDaniel in the opening frame of their BKB 52 contest. The nature of the KO victory and the pedigree of an opponent he bested immediately establishes Bull as a strong contender in the promotion off of an emphatic debut effort.

This has localized relevance, too, with Julian Fernandez emerging as the newly minted BKB super cruiserweight champion after halting Alex Wilson via knockout later on in the night at BKB 52. With a win in that weight division now, Bull puts himself closer toward that crown, which he has aspirations to add to his mantle of bare-knuckle trophies that include Havoc FC gold from his aforementioned success on Canadian grassroots, gloveless combat circuits.