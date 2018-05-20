Tatiana Suarez vs. Alexa Grasso Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night event from Santiago, Chile, No. 9-ranked women’s strawweight Alexa Grasso and No. 12-ranked Tatiana Suarez did battle inside the Octagon.

Grasso came into the fight off a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos in August of last year.

Prior to that fight she suffered the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Felice Herrig via unanimous decision. A win over Suarez would’ve put her back on the road to a title opportunity.

Suarez is undefeated in her short MMA career, racking up a five-fight win streak in addition to having won The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 (TUF 23). Her last Octagon appearance saw her pick up a decision win over Viviane Pereira. A win over a notable name such as Grasso would be huge for the 27-year-old.

Immediately Suarez utilized her superior wrestling ability and got Grasso onto the ground. She was able to get Grasso’s back and lock in the rear-naked choke. Grasso had no other choice but to tap out. What an impressive statement from Suarez.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here below: