Tatiana Suarez addresses exit from UFC 298 fighting return through injury: ‘I won’t be out for long, a minor setback’

Unbeaten strawweight divisional contender, Tatiana Suarez has claimed her most recent setback which has forced her from a UFC 298 return against former title challenger, Amanda Lemos is only minor, as she looks to return to training and competition in a matter of a few months.

Suarez, the current number three ranked strawweight contender, enjoyed a blistering run in her return to the Octagon last year for the first time since 2019, wrapping up a pair of eye-catching submission wins.

Most recently featuring at UFC Fight Night Nashville back in August of last year, Suarez turned in her tenth consecutive victory, stopping former division champon, Jessica Andrade in her return to the strawweight limit.

And booked to make her return in a potential title-eliminator against most recent championship challenger, Lemos at UFC 298 in February, Suarez was forced to withdraw from the bout with the Brazilian finisher, with grappling ace, Mackenzie Dern replacing the Californian on short-notice.

Tatiana Suarez expecting quickfire return

Providing an update on her injury and setback from a return at UFC 298 in Anaheim, Suarez reassured her followers that this setback was only a “minor” one.



“I’m making this post because I know there are many people who support me that are concerned,” Tatiana Suarez posted on her official Instagram account. “I won’t be out for long. A minor setback. I asked to postpone just a few weeks so I could heal up and train. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Sometimes it’s just not meant to be. I apologize to @amandalemos_ufc some things are just out of our control. Injuries happen it’s part of the game. I’m thankful it’s not something that will keep me out for an extended amount of time.”

Statement Tatiana Suarez on not fighting Amanda Lemos at #UFC298.



Speedy recovery @tatianaufc 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9YKLj5Z29V — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 17, 2024

“All I can do now is focus on the things I can control and that’s stay on the grind,” Tatiana Suarez continued. “Mentally focused and continously learning and evolving. Doing what I can and striving for greatness every day. Even if that’s a lift, a mitt session or simply watching film. I’ll continue to make my run this year. 2024. Thank you for your support.”

What’s next for Tatiana Suarez following her exit from UFC 298?