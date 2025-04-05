Talita Alencar scores decision win over Vanessa Demopoulos – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

Ohio native, Vanessa Demopoulos has suffered her second consecutive loss tonight in the opening bout of UFC Vegas 105, finding herself on the wrong side of a decision loss against Brazilian veteran, Talita Alencar to open tonight’s proceedings.

Alencar, 34, another product of Dana White’s Contender Series, scored her second victory in four fights proper with the promotion with tonight’s unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) triumph.

And turning in a largely dominant performance — resulting in that 30-26 scorecard from one of the three sitting judges, Alencar can now add promotional mainstay, Demopoulos to a winning record in the UFC also containing Rayanne dos Santos.

Below, catch the highlights from Talita Alencar’s win at UFC Vegas 105