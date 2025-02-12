Report – Josh Emmett returns in fight with Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105 in April

A high-stakes featherweight pairing between former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett and the surging British favorite, Lerone Murphy is reportedly set to take main event honors at UFC Vegas 105 on April 5. — from the Apex facility in Nevada.

Emmett, the current number eight ranked featherweight contender, will make his first Octagon walk since he featured against the controversial, Bryce Mitchell at the end of 2023, flattening the Arkansas native with a hellacious first round knockout win at UFC 296.

As for Manchester contender, Murphy, the current number eleven ranked challenger improved his unbeaten professional record to 15-0(1) back in October at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, landing a decision win over perennial contender, Dan Ige.

Josh Emmett returns in main event fight against Lerone Murphy next

News of Josh Emmett’s return against the surging, Lerone Murphy was first reported by MMA Fighting on social media this evening.

“Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy expected to headline April 5 UFC Fight Night event, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I,” Mike Heck posted on X.

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy expected to headline April 5 UFC Fight Night event, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I. Story coming to @MMAFighting momentarily. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) February 12, 2025

Snapping a two-fight losing skid with his devastating knockout win over TUF alum, Mitchell, veteran contender, Emmett had previously suffered a main event loss to current champion, Ilia Topuria, as well as a stopped defeat to Yair Rodriguez in their interim title fight in Australia.

Boasting an impressive seven knockout wins as one of the more powerful strikers at 145lbs, Arizona veteran, Emmett has racked up notable finishes over names including Ricardo Lamas, Michael Johnson, and Mirsad Bektic, to go with a trio of decision wins over Shane Burgos, Ige, and Calvin Kattar.

Turning in his seventh Octagon victory last October following a split decision draw in his first promotional outing, Murphy has previously beaten Brazilian striking ace, Edson Barboza in his first main event outing, to go with victories against the likes of Ricardo Ramos, Makwan Amirkhani, and Joshua Culibao.