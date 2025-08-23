Taiyilake Nueraji Scores Controversial First-Round TKO Over Kiefer Crosbie – UFC Shanghai Highlights

Taiyilake Nueraji left UFC Shanghai with a big win on Saturday, though the victory came with a hint of controversy.

Nueraji wasted no time taking Crosbie down to the canvas in the opening round. Nueraji maintained control and lit up Crosbie with a slew of strikes and elbows. Just past the halfway point of the stanza, Nueraji stood up, looking to rain down more shots. As Crosbie attempted to get back to his feet, Nueraji threw a knee, connecting with Crosbie, who was still considered a downed opponent.

Referee Marc Goddard promptly paused the action and allowed time for Crosbie to recover as a cut had opened just under his left eye. Crosbie ultimately opted to continue the fight, resulting in Nueraji being deducted two points before the restart.

However, the deduction meant little in the long run as Nueraji quickly returned Crosbie to the canvas and finished the Irishman with a slew of ground-and-pound strikes.

Official Result: Taiyilake Nueraji def. Kiefer Crosbie via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of Round 1.

