#10 ranked UFC flyweight contender, Taila Santos made short work of the returning #5 rated, Joanne Wood on short notice on the main card of UFC Vegas 43 tonight — stopping the Scottish striker with a late opening round rear-naked choke.

Santos, who now moves to 4-1 in her five-fight UFC stint which began back in February 2019 in her native Brazil, replaced original opponent of Wood, Alexa Grasso on short notice. And will likely gazump Wood into the top-5 of the division come the release of the updated rankings next week.

The 28-year-old Santa Catarina native immediately dominated the center of the Octagon with her stature and forward movement, stalking Wood with strikes on the feet, eventually dropping the latter with a barrage of punches at the fence.

Taila Santos makes light work of Joanne Woode to lodge her first UFC stoppage victory

Taking the back after attempting to soften Wood up on the ground, Santos eventually took her back during a brief scramble, establishing a pair of hooks and locking up a rear-naked choke win with just over 10 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Below, catch the highlights from Taila Santos’ stoppage win over Joanne Wood.

