UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa is ready to put on a show against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, even if it means putting an exclamation point on his signature ‘shoey’ post-fight celebration.

Tuivasa is coming off of some of the most impressive wins over his career in the octagon, with four-straight wins coming by knockout. He most recently knocked out Augusto Sakai at UFC 269 to wrap up an eventful 2021 for the Australian prospect.

Tuivasa and Lewis seem to have respect for one another, but it’ll be shocking if this fight ends up going the distance. Both men are known for being knockout artists and rarely let their fights go the full allotted time.

Tuivasa not only wants to put on another signature performance in the cage but also on top of it. During his UFC 271 media day press conference, Tuivasa made quite the claim regarding his post-fight plans.

Derrick Lewis Vs. Tai Tuivasa Is A Matchup Of Fan Favorites

“Well, he can throw it to me when I win and I’ll do a cuppy out of his ball guard then,” Tuivasa said. “I’m keen.”

Lewis, who is known as one of the more popular personalities in and out of the cage, reacted in a disgusted manner when told of Tuivasa’s cup shoey plans.

“That guy is nasty, man,” Lewis said.

“I can’t do that. I don’t know. USADA needs to be knocking at his door all the time, he’s gotta be taking something to help his immune system. That is just nasty.”

Lewis enters his matchup with Tuivasa back on the winning end of things after a knockout over Chris Daukaus in December. Before that, he lost to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title.

Lewis and Tuivasa have become two of the biggest fan favorites in the heavyweight division, and also the UFC as a whole. Depending on how it plays out, fans can expect entertainment during and after the clash.

