Suspect In Missing Case Of Aniah Blanchard Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight competitor Walt Harris.

According to a report from WSFA’s Jenn Horton, Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested by Florida police Thursday night. The 30-year-old Auburn, Alabama resident is being held without bond on behalf of the Auburn Police Division. The report adds that more arrests are expected to be made.

“BREAKING: Ibraheem Yazeed arrested overnight in Florida in connection to the disappearance of missing college student Aniah Blanchard. He’s currently held with no bond for Auburn Police Department. Additional arrests are expected in this case.”

BREAKING: Ibraheem Yazeed arrested overnight in Florida in connection to the disappearance of missing college student Aniah Blanchard. He's currently held with no bond for Auburn Police Department. Additional arrests are expected in this case.

Auburn Police made the following announcement regarding the arrest of Yazeed.

“The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery Alabama. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of Kidnapping in the first degree. Currently, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task force along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed.

“Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder from another jurisdiction; he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed. The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and Thursday, October 24, 2019.

“Further investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will. Additional charges and/or arrests are anticipated.”

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 before being reported missing on October 24. She was last seen at a gas station, where Yazeed is seen on video around the same time.