Suspect Identified In Aniah Blanchard Disappearance, Arrest Warrant Issued

Spread the word!













The suspect involved in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance has finally been identified.

The 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has been missing since October 24, having last been seen in a gas station in Auburn, Alabama.

Recently, the Auburn police department asked for help in identifying a potential person of interest in a black man who was at the gas station around the same time as Blanchard. That man was later identified as Ibraheem Yazeed — a 30-year-old from Montgomery, Alabama.

A warrant has since been obtained for his arrest for the charge of first degree armed kidnapping.

UPDATE: The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery, Alabama. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of kidnapping in the first degree. armed. https://t.co/SDQa4CFBOi pic.twitter.com/xqcz6s5NIA — City of Auburn, AL (@CityofAuburnAL) November 7, 2019

Yazeed is already out on bond for a kidnapping and attempted murder from another jurisdiction.

“The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce along with other agencies assisting in the investigation are actively searching for Yazeed,” a statement from the City of Auburn read. “He is out on bond for the charges of kidnapping & attempted murder from another jurisdiction; he should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

“The charge stems from the investigation of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. Investigation and analysis of evidence has determined that Yazeed, was at the same location Blanchard was last seen and is involved in taking Aniah against her will. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or with information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.”

Hopefully, the suspect gets caught and nothing serious has happened to Blanchard. If you have any information, please contact the numbers stated above.