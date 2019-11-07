Police Seeking Person Of Interest In Case Of Walt Harris’ Missing Stepdaughter

Spread the word!













The Auburn, Alabama police department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest in the case of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter.

19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has been missing since October 24. She was last seen at a Chevron gas station on October 23. Alabama CBS affiliate WRBL reports that police have released surveillance footage from the store around the same time Blanchard was last seen.

The footage shows a black man, who looks to be in his 20s, around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and approximately 200 pounds. It’s reported that he was seen leaving the area in a Lincoln Town Car that appeared to be silver or gray.

Police have reported that foul play may be involved in the disappearance of Blanchard. Given the current situation, Harris was forced to pull out of his scheduled fight with Alistair Overeem at UFCDC on December 7.

He has been met with a ton of support from the MMA community, with the likes of UFC president Dana White and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones putting up money for any information leading to the capture of those involved in Blanchard’s disappearance.