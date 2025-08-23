Sumudaerji Crushes Kevin Borjas with Clean Sweep on the Scorecards – UFC Shanghai Highlights

Sumudaerji landed a second straight win inside the Octagon, defeating Kevin Borjas at UFC Shanghai on Saturday.

While Sumudaerji and Borjas delivered an entertaining three-round bout, neither fighter offered up anything exciting. In the end, it was Sumudaerji who came out on top, outstriking Borjas by a 3-to-1 margin and stuffing all five of the Peruvian’s takedown attempts.

Official Result: Sumudaerji def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

With the win, Sumudaerji improved his record under the UFC banner to 5-4. He has now won back-to-back bouts after securing a split decision over Mitch Raposo in April. Meanwhile, Borjas fell to 1-3 in the UFC, 10-4 overall.

Check Out Highlights From Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas at UFC Shanghai: