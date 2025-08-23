Sumudaerji Crushes Kevin Borjas with Clean Sweep on the Scorecards – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Sumudaerji landed a second straight win inside the Octagon, defeating Kevin Borjas at UFC Shanghai on Saturday.

While Sumudaerji and Borjas delivered an entertaining three-round bout, neither fighter offered up anything exciting. In the end, it was Sumudaerji who came out on top, outstriking Borjas by a 3-to-1 margin and stuffing all five of the Peruvian’s takedown attempts.

gettyimages 2231624342 612x612 1

Official Result: Sumudaerji def. Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

With the win, Sumudaerji improved his record under the UFC banner to 5-4. He has now won back-to-back bouts after securing a split decision over Mitch Raposo in April. Meanwhile, Borjas fell to 1-3 in the UFC, 10-4 overall.

READ MORE:  SuYoung You Triumphs Over Long Xiao in Epic Back-and-Forth Battle - UFC Shanghai Highlights
gettyimages 2231624355 612x612 1
gettyimages 2231625697 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts