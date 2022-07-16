In a scintillating performance on the main card of UFC Long Island, flyweight contender, Matt Schnell manages to stop Sumudaerji with a stunning second round triangle choke — rallying from a pair of knockdowns and a slew of wobbles on the feet.

Schnell, the current #8 ranked flyweight contender, entered tonight’s matchup against Sumudaerji off the back of a submission loss to Brandon Royval, and almost found himself riding a two-fight losing run in the second frame, as the latter laid down a series of elbow strikes on the feet.

Rallying as Sumudaerji attempted to empty the tank in search of an almost certain finish, Schnell captilized and wobbled Sumudaerji himself, before taking him down with a double leg, establishing mount and slicing the latter with strikes from the top of his own.

Elbowing his way through as Sumudaerji attempted to sweep, Matt Schnell then moved to his own back, and locked up a triangle choke — forcing a stoppage from referee, Jacob Montalvo at Sumudaerji slipped into unconsciousness.

Eyeing a return to the Octagon in November at Madison Square Garden, Schnell offered to fight Brazilian striker, Matheus Nicolau at UFC 281.

Below, catch the highlights from Matt Schnell’s stunning submission win over Sumudaerji