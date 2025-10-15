Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series continues to entertain MMA fans and debut exciting new talent into the UFC. Originally airing on UFC Fight Pass in 2017, the program has become a vital tool for the UFC to funnel young, fighters into the spotlight, especially for casual fans.

The show produced early viral moments, such as when Snoop Dogg and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber commentated on future champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley’s spectacular Contender Series knockout, instantly turning him into a star.

Since its inception, the series has now produced more than just contenders, but three UFC champions, taking both prestige and popularity from the UFC’s original breakout platform, The Ultimate Fighter. Jamahal Hill was the first Contender Series alumnus to capture UFC gold, defeating Glover Teixeira in a brutal battle for the Light Heavyweight title. Following him, the aforementioned Sean O’Malley claimed the Bantamweight championship with a second-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling.

The most recent member of this exclusive club is Jack Della Maddalena, the current UFC Welterweight Champion. A product of the Contender Series, Jack is now scheduled to face Islam Makhachev, who is moving up in weight on a quest to conquer a new division.

More Than Fighters: The Contender Series as a Launchpad for UFC Commentators

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 27: UFC CEO Dana White announces the contract winners during Dana White’s Contender Series season eight, week three on August 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Commentators have also come from the show and successfully transitioned into full-time desk roles on fight nights or even major UFC pay-per-view events. Retired fighter Paul Felder made his commentating debut on the Contender Series and has since become a mainstay for UFC Fight Nights. Michael Bisping and Michael Chiesa are other veterans who walked similar paths. Most notably, Laura Sanko, who is the only female commentator, has climbed the UFC corporate ladder, working her way up from conducting interviews to commentary and calling pay-per-view events.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 31: (L-R) Dan Hellie, Laura Sanko, and Paul Felder host the ESPN broadcast during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week one at UFC APEX on August 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The show is breaking ground for young, up-and-coming athletes and also for veterans looking to enter the next phase of their careers outside of the cage. Dana White’s Contender Series proves that the path to success in the UFC can come from many directions.