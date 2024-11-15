Stipe Miocic ‘So mad’ after UFC 309 presser with Jon Jones: ‘He was so upset’

According to former-foe, Daniel Cormier, UFC 309 headliner, Stipe Miocic was “mad” and “upset” following the conclusion of his pre-fight press conference with Jon Jones overnight – after the Rochester native accused him of disrespecting his children.

Miocic, who enters tomorrow’s headliner against Jones at Madison Square Garden as the number eight ranked contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon for the last three years.

Yet to feature since his championship rematch with fellow-former gold holder, Francis Ngannou at the UFC Apex facility, Miocic would drop a thunderous second round knockout loss to the Cameroonian.

And appearing at a pre-fight press conference in ‘The Big Apple’ overnight, Miocic offered a handshake to Jones ahead of their face-to-face staredown, which was rejected – before Jones accused him of talking about his kids prior to their meeting this weekend.

Daniel Cormier claims Stipe Miocic was “upset” after UFC 309 presser

Sharing his thoughts on the fence meeting between the duo, Cormier, who has twice fought Jones and three times shared the stage with Miocic, claimed the latter was “upset” and stormed out of Embedded filming following the conference.

“He’s (Stipe Miocic) mad,”Daniel Cormier told MMA Junkie. “You can tell. When he got off of the stage yesterday at the press conference, Jon (Jones) said, ‘Don’t talk about my children.’ And Stipe goes, ‘I did not talk about your kids’ and he was shaking his head. He went off the stage, ripped his mic off and told ‘Embedded,’ ‘Stop filming.’ He was so mad and upset.”

"He went off the stage, ripped his mic off and told Embedded, 'Stop filming.' He was so mad and upset."



Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was fuming after his #UFC309 presser faceoff with Jon Jones.



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/bVm0HeFdx3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 15, 2024

“For a while I thought, ‘These guys are forcing the fight. It shouldn’t happen.’ Now it should happen,” Daniel Cormier explained. “As we’ve gotten here, it should happen. I’ve seen Stipe Miocic – it should happen. He looks great – great physical shape. Jon looks great. He’s lost some weight. I think you’re going to see two of the best guys in the best shape they’ve been in in a really long time compete for the most coveted prize in mixed martial arts.