Stipe Miocic laments failed trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou pre-UFC 309: ‘I was trying to get it’

Slated to snap a three-year plus hiatus from the Octagon next weekend in the main event of UFC 309, former heavyweight kingpin, Stipe Miocic has revealed he tried his land a trilogy rubber match with fellow former gold holder, Francis Ngannou before the Cameroonian’s departure.

Miocic, a former two-time undisputed heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since 2021, most recently headlining a UFC Apex event against Batie native, Ngannou in the pair’s championship re-run.

And dropping a spectacular second round knockout loss to Ngannou, Ohio native Miocic handed the former his first-ever UFC defeat back in 2018, defeating the heavy hitter with a one-sided unanimous decision win during his first championship reign in the Dana White-led promotion.

Returning next week in the headliner of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Miocic is set to take on former two-time light heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Jon Jones, attempting to become the first three-time titleholder in the history of the organization.

Stipe Miocic reveals failed trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou

However, ahead of his hiatus-snapping comeback, Miocic revealed he had attempted to settle the score on his two-fight series with Ngannou before the latter’s departure from the UFC in the form of a trilogy decider, ultimately to no avail.

“I was trying. I was trying to get the rematch,” Stipe Miocic said about pursuing the Ngannou trilogy when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Then he left and it didn’t happen, unfortunately. Listen, I’m a fighter. I don’t work for the UFC internally and [figuring] out matchmaking. It’s what they wanted to do and it’s what they did.”

“Yeah of course [I was dissapointed] because I wanted the rubber match,” Stipe Miocic continued. “But also at the same point, he’s doing better for himself and his family. I’m not mad at him. He’s doing great.”

Making his long-awaited PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut last month, Ngannou turned in a stunning first round knockout win over Brazilian contender, Renan Ferreira.