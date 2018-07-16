Stipe Miocic Rips ‘Disrespectful’ Brock Lesnar Antics, Demands Title Rematch

It took just over a week but Stipe Miocic is finally fired up about the antics that went on at the UFC 226 show.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Daniel Cormier scored a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion.

As expected, after the fight, Miocic handled it with class and he made no excuses as to why he didn’t win this super fight but that has changed as the antics of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has upset him and now is voicing his true feelings about how he felt about the situation.

“It was a s— show, and it was disrespectful,” Miocic told ESPN when asked about Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226. “I didn’t think that was what the UFC was all about.” “I thought they were going to interview me (after the fight) and I was going to ask for a rematch,” Miocic said. “When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?”

Miocic would go onto say that he hopes that the promotion will at least consider making an immediate rematch against Cormier because he thinks it’s the professional thing to do and that he will not take any other option for his next fight except for a title fight.

“I want a title shot. I deserve it,” Miocic said. “This guy hasn’t fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views. “I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my *** if you don’t think I deserve that.”

Miocic also stated that UFC President Dana White apologized to him for Lesnar entering the Octagon and an ensuing shoving contest with DC but Miocic didn’t take the apology as expected because he didn’t think it meant much. He also commented on the fact that he felt an accidental eye-poke in the first round affected his performance, which led to DC shortly finishing him with a devastating KO.

“It was like a two-second conversation, he apologized for everything that happened in the cage,” Miocic said. “I just said, ‘Whatever.’ The apology didn’t mean anything. That’s what they want to happen.” “That hurt and it definitely f—ed me up a little bit,” Miocic said. “I didn’t realize the referee was warning him about it until after, when my coaches told me. They were all pissed. No excuses, but that s— hurt. And it’s not like it was just a little poke, it was knuckle deep.”

Cormier is expected to wait until January to fight Lesnar with the UFC heavyweight title being on the line which would set up for an interesting few months for Miocic if he doesn’t accept any other fight offered to him by the promotion.