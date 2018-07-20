Stipe Miocic May Get His Rematch With Cormier After All

Recently-crowned double-champ Daniel “DC” Cormier has said time and again he only wants to fight two more times before he ends his career.

Turns out, both of those fights may be in the heavyweight division.

Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has made his position be known; he thinks it would be ridiculous if the UFC decided to give Brock Lesnar a title shot over him. Miocic raises some great points, however, the fight game is an unfair game much of the time. As it looks now, “The Beast” is next in line for Cormier’s belt despite him teasing a potential light heavyweight title defense against Shogun Rua.

“I don’t know, I think I’m gonna fight Brock Lesnar,” Cormier told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. “That seems, like, a little better.”

The news isn’t all bad for the former champ. When asked if he would rematch Miocic after the Brock fight, “DC” replied, “maybe”.

So maybe won’t get Miocic the fight he thinks should be his – and most likely deserves – due to the UFC wanting the bout that brings the most pay-per-view (PPV) buys. They’re a fight promotion, so while you can’t blame them in that regard, fighters have gotten immediate rematches with far less stellar resumes that Miocic.

Should Cormier face Miocic in his final match-up if he beats Brock Lesnar in his next fight?

Watch the full interview with “DC” right here: