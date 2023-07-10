Now officially slated for his first outing since 2021, former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has vowed to topple current champion, Jon Jones at UFC 295 in November – minting himself as the first three-time heavyweight champion in the promotion’s antiquity.

Miocic, who currently holds the number three ranked heavyweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has yet to return to the Octagon since he headlined UFC 260 back in March 2021, where he dropped his undisputed heavyweight crown in a one-sided second round KO loss to Francis Ngannou in the pair’s title rematch.

As for Jones, the Endicott veteran and former two-time light heavyweight champion, made his three-year-plus hiatus snapping return at UFC 285 back in March, landing vacant heavyweight gold with his dominant opening round guillotine choke win against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And now officially booked for his first defense of the undisputed heavyweight title later this year, former Jackson-Wink MMA staple, Jones is slated to headline UFC 295 on November 11. from Madison Square Garden, taking on Ohio veteran, Miocic.

Stipe Miocic predicts title redemption in UFC return against Jon Jones

Welcoming his billed legacy clash with Jones, Miocic remains supremely confident of landing gold for the third time, despite his lengthy layoff from the Octagon.

“I thought it was going to be [in] July, but it didn’t happen that way,” Stipe Miocic told Megan Olivi during UFC 290. “It’s November 11th, I’ve been waiting for this day. It’s the fight I want. It’s the fight he wants. Nothing better.”

“I think it’s just the two styles – styles make matchups – we have two great styles to make electricity, a lot of fireworks,” Stipe Miocic continued. “I’m going to come out on top and show a lot of people that i deserve to be the heavyweight champion.”