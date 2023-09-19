Ahead of his hiatus-snapping Octagon return in November at UFC 295, former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic has claimed he hits “a lot harder than people think” – warning incoming opponent, Jon Jones of his power punching.

Miocic, a former undisputed heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he suffered a thunderous second round KO loss to promotional veteran, Francis Ngannou back in March 2021 in the main event of UFC 260.



Yet to make a return to the Octagon in the time since, Ohio native, Miocic is slated to headline UFC 295 in his comeback fight at Madison Square Garden in November, taking on former two-time light heavyweight titleholder turned undisputed heavyweight champion, Jones in a blockbuster title fight.

“I’m 6ft 8 though.”



NBA players James Johnson thinks he can beat Jon Jones in a year



pic.twitter.com/FTGeieeKv7 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 16, 2023

Stipe Miocic issues a definite warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295

And despite opening as a significant betting underdog to topple the newly-instated pound-for-pound number one, Miocic has warned Jones that he has a speed advantage, and an often-overlooked power play up his sleeve ahead of their UFC 295 title showing.

“Throwing bombs, having fun, and doing what I do, bringing the fight,” Stipe Miocic told BetOnline.ag. “I think [Jon Jones needs to worry about my] speed, my angles – I think my punching power.”

“I hit a lot harder than people think,” Stipe Miocic explained. “And then I think I have great IQ. I always change it up, and when something happens, I figure a way out.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Regarded as likely the greatest heavyweight fighter to ever compete in mixed martial arts antiquity, Miocic has racked up stunning victories over the likes of Philip De Fries, Roy Nelson, Gabriel Gonzaga, Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, and Daniel Cormier to name a few.

Do you expect Stipe Miocic to defeat Jon Jones at UFC 295 in November?